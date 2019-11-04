Will Rajinikanth Accept Atlee's Storyline For Baasha 2?

Atlee is on cloud nine after the success of Bigil. The Vijay starrer has turned out to be the fourth direct success of the young filmmaker. Atlee is now considered to be the master of mass entertainers and Rajinikanth fans would love to see him directing the superstar in a movie. In a recent interview, Atlee revealed he has a storyline for the sequel to Baasha, the blockbuster movie of Rajinikanth.

When asked whether audiences can expect Baasha 2 from him, the director revealed he is quite interested in making a sequel to the Rajinikanth starrer. He also added that it will be the best template for action films. The Bigil director also added that he will definitely do Baasha 2 if Rajinikanth says yes to the storyline he has in mind.

Nothing much has to be said about Baasha, the film which turned out to be a runaway success at the box office. The movie, which released in 1995, still enjoys a huge fan-following and is considered to be the epitome of mass entertainers in Tamil cinema. Even now, most of the dialogues and punch sequences from this film, directed by Suresh Krishna, is being much celebrated.

Let us wait and see whether Rajinikanth and Atlee would join hands for Baasha 2. If that happens, it is sure to set some major records at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has Darbar as his next release, which will release for Pongal. After that, he has signed a film with director Siva, which will be a complete entertainer that will hit theatres next year. As far as Atlee is concerned, he has not officially announced his next project. Rumour has it that the director might team up with Shah Rukh Khan for his next. At the same time, it is also being speculated that the young filmmaker might join hands with Telugu superstar Jr NTR.