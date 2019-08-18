Will Sakshi Agarwal Come Back To Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House As A Wild Card Entry? Fans Are Waiting!

Sakshi Agarwal had to leave Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in the seventh week after she lost the big battle in the eviction list. Despite her exit from the house, she continues to enjoy a good fan base and many of them believe that she should have remained in the contest. Considering the present situation, the audiences believe that there are high chances for a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, especially since Madhumitha had to leave the house after she had tried to harm herself. Sakshi Agarwal, being a contestant with a good fan base, is being considered as the front-runner by the audiences considering the fact that she was always a strong contestant, whoperformed well in every task assigned by Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal fans are more than eager to know whether she will be coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a wild-card entry. In a recent interview, Sakshi Agarwal opened up her interest to make a comeback to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

When asked whether she would go back to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house if a chance is given, the actress said that she definitely would do since she has a lot of unfinished business in there. "My biggest drawback in the house was that my emotions took over my reality. I started thinking that the world of mirage was real", she was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant also added that she wants to show others how to play a fair and real game.

Well, this response has definitely come in at the right time. A wild-card entry will make the show even more exciting, especially since a couple of contestants had to leave the show mid-way. For the uninitiated, Saravanan, who was also one among the strong contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 had to move out of the show after certain comments made by him turned out to be controversial.