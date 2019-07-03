Will Vanitha Vijayakumar Be Evicted From Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Following This Incident?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has been an eventful show so far. The show, which has a huge fan base among the Tamil audiences, is just more than a week old but controversies have struck straight away. There are 16 contestants in the initial phase of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 and now, if reports are to be believed, Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is one among the prominent contestants of the house, is in the news.

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that cops might come to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house to question Vanitha Vijayakumar, in connection with an alleged Kidnap case filed against her by her ex-husband Anand Rajan.

Now, it seems like the reports that had come up are indeed true. One of the recent reports by The Hindu has in it that the cops have indeed landed at Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 House. According to the report, one of the sources of Star Vijay has confirmed that cops have come to the house to conduct an inquiry with the contestants. At the same time, it has also been mentioned that the talks are going on and the team hasn't decided yet whether she will be evicted from the house or not.

Reportedly, a complaint was filed by Anand Rajan alleging that she had kidnapped their daughter. Vanitha Vijayakumar and Anand Rajan parted ways back in 2012 and later, the father was announced as the formal custodian of the daughter.

Vanitha Vijayakumar is the elder daughter of senior actor Vijayakumar and veteran actress late Manjula. Vanitha has entered Bigg Boss house as one among the prominent contestants. She was also the first captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Let us wait and see what would happen after the recent incidents.

