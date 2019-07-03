English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Will Vanitha Vijayakumar Be Evicted From Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Following This Incident?

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has been an eventful show so far. The show, which has a huge fan base among the Tamil audiences, is just more than a week old but controversies have struck straight away. There are 16 contestants in the initial phase of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 and now, if reports are to be believed, Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is one among the prominent contestants of the house, is in the news.

    Will Vanitha Vijayakumar Be Evicted From Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Following This Incident?

    Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that cops might come to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house to question Vanitha Vijayakumar, in connection with an alleged Kidnap case filed against her by her ex-husband Anand Rajan.

    Now, it seems like the reports that had come up are indeed true. One of the recent reports by The Hindu has in it that the cops have indeed landed at Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 House. According to the report, one of the sources of Star Vijay has confirmed that cops have come to the house to conduct an inquiry with the contestants. At the same time, it has also been mentioned that the talks are going on and the team hasn't decided yet whether she will be evicted from the house or not.

    Reportedly, a complaint was filed by Anand Rajan alleging that she had kidnapped their daughter. Vanitha Vijayakumar and Anand Rajan parted ways back in 2012 and later, the father was announced as the formal custodian of the daughter.

    Vanitha Vijayakumar is the elder daughter of senior actor Vijayakumar and veteran actress late Manjula. Vanitha has entered Bigg Boss house as one among the prominent contestants. She was also the first captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Let us wait and see what would happen after the recent incidents.

    READ: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 2 Eviction List: Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran & Others!

    More VANITHA VIJAYAKUMAR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue