Will Yash Dub For Himself In KGF: Chapter 2's Tamil Version?

Yash went on to become a much-popular name among Tamil cine buffs with KGF: Chapter 1, the blockbuster Kannada movie, which was well-accepted all across India. While audiences are looking forward to the sequel to the film, Yash fans are eager to know whether he will be dubbing for himself in the Tamil version of this upcoming movie.

At a recent award function in Chennai, the actor took to the stage and addressed the audience in Tamil. He asked the audiences whether his Tamil is fine and added whether he could dub for himself in KGF: Chapter 2. Rocking Star mentioned that he will be crazier in the sequel and there will be more madness. His words have given an assurance that KGF: Chapter 2 will be even more special. The actor's words regarding the upcoming movie has left the fans pretty much excited.

In KGF, Yash plays the role of the protagonist named Rocky Bhai. The star's fan base increased numerous folds with this movie, which tasted huge success in Tamil as well. His performance in the film was loved by one and all. Most recently, a report also had come in that KGF: Chapter 1 emerged as one among the most-viewed Tamil movies on Amazon Prime. This would rightly sum up the popularity the film has enjoyed among Tamil movie audiences.

KGF has been directed by Prasanth Neel. The shoot of the sequel is currently progressing and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the main antagonist. There are humungous expectations on this movie, which is also one among the most-anticipated films among the Tamil movie audiences as well. The film is expected to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 2 will be hitting theatres next year and an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie is being awaited.

