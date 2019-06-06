X Men Dark Phoenix Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Free Download By Tamilrockers

The much-hyped Suriya starrer NGK hit screens on May 31, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, the film got leaked on Tamilrockers within hours of its release which affected its box office collections big time. Now, the big Hollywood release X Men Dark Phoenix has fallen prey to piracy. In a shocking development, the film's Tamil version has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality.

Needless to say, the heartless act is going to affect X Men Dark Phoenix's box office collections big time which is completely unacceptable.

Interestingly, the problem of piracy has been plaguing the film industry for quite a long time. Previously, biggies such as 2.0, Viswasam and Avengers Endgame have been leaked within hours of their release. Let us hope that those in authority find a way to combat piracy at the earliest.

Meanwhile, X Men Dark Phoenix has taken social media by storm. Here are the top reactions.

BRAVOisLIFE @realBRAVOfans How will I watch Dark Phoenix without constantly wondering if Jon Snow and Arya Stark know that Sansa is now the most powerful mutant of all?? And the most devastating enemy the X Men will face ?? IDK Aaron Schiffman @IllmaticAA The Dark Phoenix saga is an iconic story in not just X Men but in Marvel comics. I personally met the writer of it Chris Claremont who also wrote the Days of Future Past storyline. He handled the story with care and vision unlike this movie which is rushing so much stuff. Yohance Thomas @jabariT #DarkPhoenix is boring, incredibly rushed, and has some not so stellar action scenes, it's like they were half trying to make a coherent film. The best thing about it was the score. Thank Christ that Marvel Studios will be making the next X Men films. Resid @boohooresid #DarkPhoenix is an improvement of The Last Stand, and no it doesn't feel like a remake of it. This isn't the best of the "prequel" series, but it's helluva lot better than Apocalypse, TLS, Origins, and X1. I don't understand the hate this movie's been getting.

