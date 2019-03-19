Yashika Anand Q & A Session: Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Beauty Handled These Raunchy Questions Like A Boss

About Her Parents' Reaction To Her 'Adult Films'

A fan asked Yashika whether her parents frequently rebuke her for doing 'adult films'. Replying to the question, she said that her parents are mature people who know that the characters essayed by her are not a reflection of her real-life personality.

"My parents are mature enough to understand that its my work where I ACT! And it is my duty! And not have a small mentality like many:) Who usually misunderstand my personality with a character I play in a film.(sic)," she added.

A Spicy Revelation

On being asked about breaking up with the 'same guy twice', she said such a thing had indeed happened to her. She, however, did not reveal the person's name.

On Her Navel Piercing

An overenthusiastic fan asked her a question about her navel piercing which set the temperatures soaring. Replying to him, the actress said that it was done when she was in the 10th grade. She truly is a bold young lady!

About Marriage

Addressing a question about her marriage, Yashika said that she is merely 19 years old and has never really thought about the issue too seriously.

Caustic Yet Witty

An over smart fan tried shaming her with a question about her bold Instagram photos. Giving the guy a caustic yet witty reply, Yashika asked him whether she should post the snaps in private.

"So, if If I post my glamorous pictures on a PRIVATE ACCOUNT is fine?" she wrote.