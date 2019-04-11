Yashika Anand's Photos Go Viral: These lovely Clicks Of The Bold Beauty Are As Sweet As Sugar

Gorgeous!

In this priceless click, Yashika is seen unwinding like a boss and making her fans go weak in the knees. She truly is the perfect mix of sugar, spice and everything nice.

Smoking Hot

Here is another adorable snap of Yashika raising the temperatures with her naughty yet innocent mannerisms. The young girl is going through a terrific phase in life and enjoying it to the fullest.

Controversy's Favourite Child?

Despite being quite young, Yashika is no stranger to making bold/ raunchy statements. In one of her most explosive interviews, she had revealed that she was once caught while watching p*rn which ruffled a few feathers. In yet another interview, she claimed that there is nothing wrong in pre-marital intimacy and grabbed plenty of attention.

Work Matters

On the work front, Yashika was last seen in NOTA which saw her act alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada. The film, directed by Anand Shankar, failed to impress critics and sank without a trace. At present, she has Zombie and a movie with Mahat in her kitty.