25 Years Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: 25 Artists To Go Live For 25 Hours To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Victims

Zee Network's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been entertaining us since 1995. The show has been telecasted in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and so on.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the first singing reality show which gave a platform to the young and aspiring singers, to try their luck in the music industry. Recently, on the occasion of 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee Network has decided to go live for 25 hours with 25 artists from different languages, to raise funds for the victims of COVID-19 crisis. They will go live on Facebook handles of Zee Networks and will raise funds for 'Give India' - a non profit organisation which has been providing relief to the people affected by Coronavirus pandemic.

The digital concert on 23rd and 24th May on the Facebook handles of all Zee Network channels will be followed by the programme being telecasted on Zee Tamil on Sunday, 24th May at 8 PM.

So let's find out which Tamil artists will be a part of this Zee Network initiative:

Karthik

Karthik was a contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 2. Despite having autistic spectrum disorder, Karthik managed to make his position in the top finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 2 with his soulful voice. His talent was also recognized by music maestro AR Rahman and Sid Sriram.

Vishwaprasad

Vishwaprasad was a contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 1. Coming from a small village in Karnataka, Vishwaprasad impressed everyone with his unique style of singing and proved that dream do come true. After getting noticed by AR Rahman, he sang a song in Sachin (Tamil version) and Mersal Arasan from Mersal.

Ramaniammal

Ramaniammal participated in the first season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Senior. She was the oldest contestant on the show. The 63-year-old housemaid from a small village became popular on the internet, after participating in Zee Tamil's show. She has sung songs like Rise of DON from Junga, Sengarattan Paaraiyula from Sandakozhi 2 and so on.

Kamalesh

Kamalesh was a contestant in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 2. Coming from a humble background, his father is a part of an orchestra. Kamalesh's talent gave him an opportunity to act in Jyothika's Raatchasi and Ponmagal Vandhal and in Biscout with Santhanam.

Ithalika

The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 2, Ithalika is also going to be a part of those 25 artists. The singer has a talent of penning poems and short songs as she loves the Tamil. Ithalika has also received praises from poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, when she performed in front of him on the show.

Srinidhi

Participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Senior Season 1, Srinidhi was one of those contestants who had no formal training in music. However, based on her talent, she rose to fame in Tamil music industry, with songs like Aayiram Pournamigal from Traffic Ramasamy, Oru Satta Oru Balbam from Kanchana 3, Kabbadi Kabbadi from Kennedy Club, Rekka Nammaku from Raatchasi and so on.

Varsha

The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Senior Season 1, Varsha is playing a role in raising funds for COVID-19 victims. She has been practising singing from a very young age, and got applauds from judges like Karthik, Srinivas and Vijay Prakash. Notably, Varsha got the title of 'Golden Girl' for her outstanding performances. She has now started a musical journey and has lent her voice to many upcoming movies' songs.

Sanjith Hegde

Sanjith Hegde was a participant in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Senior Season 1. He is known for his western songs as he is gifted with a unique and unconventional voice. The popular and cool singer has sung several songs like Thaarumaaru from Kalakalappu, Molagapodiyae from Saamy Square, Hold Me Now from Pyaar Prema Kadhal, Karu Karu Vizhikalil from Ghajinikanth, Imaika Nodiyil from Imaikaa Nodikal Paravaikal from Vantha Raja Va Thaan Varuven, Nanba Nanba from Comali, Dhom Dhom from Naan Sirithal and so on.

Apart from these Tamil singers, artists from Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada industries are also going to be a part of this initiative. People can't wait to witness the biggest live session of the year conducted by Zee Network.