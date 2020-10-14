800 Movie: Netizens Slam Vijay Sethupathi For Playing Muralidaran, Trend #ShameOnVijaySethupathi
Recently, Vijay Sethupathi surprised his fans and followers with the first look poster of his next titled 800, the biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran. The actor looked unrecognisable as Muralidaran in the poster and also received immense love from netizens.
In a short video released, the makers gave a glimpse of the movie, which is set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka's civil war that devastated the country for almost three decades and showed the rise of the renowned spinner.
Well, looks like one part of social media users are not happy with Vijay playing the role of the neighbouring country's cricketer as they trend #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter. A few also requested the actor to reconsider his decision as they stated that the Sri Lankan government was responsible for oppressing and killing thousands of Tamilians.
On a related note, directed by MS Sripathy and backed by Movie Train Motion Pictures in association with Dar Motion Pictures, 800 was announced in July 2020. Interestingly, during a media interaction, Muralidaran talked about his opinion on Vijay Sethupathi playing him in his biopic. He said, "Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for the movie is none other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expression."
Earlier, there were also reports doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the project due to date issues. However, it turned out to be wrong after the massive release of the first look poster. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of 2020.
Muthaiah Muralidaran is one of the greatest spinners, who is best known for taking 800 wickets in Test matches. Averaging over six wickets per Test match, the Sri Lankan cricketer has taken more wickets than any other player (Tests) in the history of cricket.
