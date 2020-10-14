800 Movie: Netizens Slam Vijay Sethupathi For Playing Muralidaran, Trend #ShameOnVijaySethupathi

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi surprised his fans and followers with the first look poster of his next titled 800, the biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran. The actor looked unrecognisable as Muralidaran in the poster and also received immense love from netizens.

In a short video released, the makers gave a glimpse of the movie, which is set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka's civil war that devastated the country for almost three decades and showed the rise of the renowned spinner.

Well, looks like one part of social media users are not happy with Vijay playing the role of the neighbouring country's cricketer as they trend #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter. A few also requested the actor to reconsider his decision as they stated that the Sri Lankan government was responsible for oppressing and killing thousands of Tamilians.

Here Are The Tweets

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi

What if we take a bio pic of wasim Akram and an Indian actor carrying Pakistan flag , will no one question ? and says he is a actor doing his job...

Think about it @VijaySethuOffl #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_Vjsethupathi pic.twitter.com/F0ZdaDEoTF — Apruvan | Tamil Nationalist | NTK Reinforcement (@apruvannew) October 14, 2020

Forget & forgive people and move forward..!! My ass..!! This guy doesn't have a spine..!! @VijaySethuOffl u will regret acting hia movie..!! #ShameOnVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/BuVp2eEssQ — karthick keyan (@karthic99761680) October 13, 2020

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi

Murali is a tamilan but he represent srilanka & Srilankan. We have lot of cricketing legends in our country then why making srilankan player biopic. pic.twitter.com/PwFzuYL6V3 — Vicky ᴹᴵ✨ (@Vichu13579) October 14, 2020

The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi #BoycottVijaysethupathi pic.twitter.com/tlGIGxPJqQ — கடாரம் வென்ற சோழன் (@TorontoPodiyan) October 13, 2020

My favourite film is 96



But tamils never seen and accept the 800 film#தமிழன்டா #ShameOnVijaySethupathi — டெல்டா விவசாயி 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@Praveenoffici19) October 13, 2020

Muthiah Muralitharan is a very admirable and lovable man - VijaySethupathi



The Sinhala Government has massacred two lakh Tamils ​​in Eelam. There is no other proof than this that #VijaySethupathi can not feel this pain! @VijaySethuOffl @RajapaksaNamal

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi — தமிழன் சத்யா (@tamilansathyaa) October 13, 2020

On a related note, directed by MS Sripathy and backed by Movie Train Motion Pictures in association with Dar Motion Pictures, 800 was announced in July 2020. Interestingly, during a media interaction, Muralidaran talked about his opinion on Vijay Sethupathi playing him in his biopic. He said, "Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for the movie is none other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expression."

Earlier, there were also reports doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the project due to date issues. However, it turned out to be wrong after the massive release of the first look poster. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of 2020.

Muthaiah Muralidaran is one of the greatest spinners, who is best known for taking 800 wickets in Test matches. Averaging over six wickets per Test match, the Sri Lankan cricketer has taken more wickets than any other player (Tests) in the history of cricket.

