Aari Arjuna Questions Groupism In Bigg Boss Tamil 4; Netizens Heap Praise On Him And Slam Archana!

During the last weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, host Kamal Haasan had questioned the diplomatic stand of contestants including Velmurugan and Aari Arjuna. Well, looks like Aari is all set to change his track as he questions groupism among the contestants in the house.

Apparently, he along with Anitha Sampath were sent to jail (glass chamber) by other contestants citing that their performances were comparatively weak during the gold mining task.

Evidently, Aari was not happy with the decision and expressed his concern over the ongoing groupism in the house. He was also seen declaring that he would end groupism among the contestants and would talk about the same on the concerned people's faces. Also, Rio Raj and Samyuktha Karthik were seen asking Aari to reveal the names of the contestants who are encouraging groupism in the house. During the interaction, Balaji Murugadoss called Aari a diplomatic person.

Well, what attracted the attention of the mini-screen audiences and the netizens is Archana's conversation with Aari. Apparently, he questioned her for taking up his serving duty. Archana stated that she was not happy with how he served Pongal to Aajeedh Khalique, and alleged that Aari was serving according to his calculations about each person's food habit. To this, Aari said that he didn't want to waste food and is not someone who would do that ever in his life. Well, Aari is trending on Twitter as of now for his honest stand against the other contestants. A few were seen slamming Archana for twisting her statements according to her convenience.

#Aari - he spoked bold n made bala to shut his mouth n made him walk away #Rio - we all know what happened. A single line by bala n he was back to bed

Now you know why we call Rio as a joker 😛



Now you know why we call Rio as a joker 😛

#VJArchana you asked #Aari NOT to take 3rd chapati, BUT you allowed #RioRaj to take 3rd.



If I were in Aari's place, i would have thought the same.



Archana STOP playing sentiment games.



Aari served 2nd time to #Aajeedh

Archana served LIMITED pongal to #Shivani #BiggBossTamil4 — Nellai #Tirunelveli (@nellaiseemai) October 30, 2020

#Aari's point was valid about favouritism in the house.



"Pothuma inum venuma" #Aari

to #Aajeedh I don't find it wrong. Is this even an issue #Archana uff🤦



Yesterday Lemon

Today chappati😬😤#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil — Sparkle (@spaarkky) October 30, 2020

On a related note, 11 contestants including Aajeedh, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Jithan Ramesh, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Som, Sanam Shetty, and Velmurugan have been nominated for the fourth week elimination. Notably, Samyuktha is the new captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

