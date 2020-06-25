Actor Ashwin Raja Ties The Knot With His Ladylove Vidyasree

Famous comedian Ashwin Raja tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vidyasree on June 24 (Wednesday) in Chennai. The duo got married in the presence of close family members and friends due to the lockdown in the city. After all, Chennai has become one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in India.

Ashwin Raja and Vidyasree's wedding photos have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, they look beautiful as a traditional south Indian bride and groom.

In the above photos, Vidyasree looks elegant in a cyan silk saree with a maroon designer blouse. On the other hand, Ashwin Raja looked handsome in a traditional white vesti with a golden border. Along with the pretty garlands, their smiles make them look perfect as bride and groom.

Taking about their relationship, Ashwin Raja and Vidyasree have been dating each other for the last 4 years and their parents finally agreed to their relationship and arranged for the marriage. Ashwin Raja is the son of producer Swaminathan, who owns the famous production house, Lakshmi Movie Makers.

The actor is known for his role in Kumki and Boss Engira Bhaskaran. Ashwin Raja was also seen in Jyotika-starrer Jackpot and Harish Kalyan-starrer Dhanasu Raasi Neyargale. Vidyasree is daughter of Rajasekhar, and hails from KK Nagar in Chennai. She had completed her post-graduation in the USA.

