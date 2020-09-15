Actor Florent Pereira Of Vellai Illa Pattathari 2 Dies At 67

Kollywood actor Florent Pereira, best known for his role in VIP 2 (Vellai Illa Pattathari 2) passed away in Chennai. He breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital on Monday. He was 67.

Talking about his film journey, he made his acting debut with the 2003 film Pudhiya Geethai directed by KP Jagan, that starred Vijay and Ameesha Patel in the lead role. He went on to actor in several hit films including Vijay Sethupathi's Dharma Durai (2016), Dhanush's VIP 2 (Vellai Illai Pattathari 2- 2017), Kayal (2014), Thodari (2016), Mupparimanam (2017), Kodiveeran (2017), Sathriyan (2017) and Poduvaga En Manasu Thangam (2017) among others. He had earlier worked behind the camera for renowned Tamil channels like Kalaignar TV (as General Manager), Vijay TV (as Manager-Private slots) and Win TV (as Vice-Chairman).

Florent C Pereira's sudden demise has sent shock waves across the state. Renowned director Seenu Ramasamy expressed his condolences through his social media handle, as he tweeted, "I can't believe this Film Actor Kalaigar TV EX GM good hearted soulful Mr. Florent Perera you are in the midst of us RIP Father My deepest condolence to his family & Friends."

