Actor Selvarathinam Hacked To Death By Group Of Men In Chennai

Mini-screen actor Selvarathinam was hacked to death by a group of men on Sunday (November 15, 2020) in Chennai. As per the Times of India report, the actor best known for his role as the antagonist in the popular daily soap Thenmozhi BA received a call after which he informed his roommate that he was leaving to meet a few friends.

It is said that one of the attackers has been identified as Vijaykumar, who planned the murder after he allegedly found out about the actor's affair with his wife. Reportedly, police have taken the CCTV footage of the shocking incident.

A police officer investigating the case has been quoted by Times of India as saying, "On Saturday, the actor did not go out for shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, and assistant director. In the wee hours of Sunday, he received a phone call after which he left. He told the assistant director that he was on his way to meet his friends but did not give any further details. However, Selvarathinam's roommate received information that he has been hacked to death on Anna Nedumapathai by a gang of unidentified men."

As of now, an investigation has been launched by the police. Selvarathinam is survived by his wife and children. He was working as a supporting actor in daily soaps.

