Actor Shaam Arrested In Chennai For Gambling

Popular Kollywood actor Shaam has been arrested by Chennai police along with 12 people for alleged gambling activity at his apartment, near the upscale Nungambakkam area of the city. As per investigating officers, tokens used for gambling have been recovered from the flat owned by Shaam, where many people including other famous Tamil actors, have been doing the illegal activity late at night amid the lockdown. However, it's not clear yet if any other actors have been arrested.

As per a report published in NDTV, Chennai cops were tipped off by a popular actor who allegedly lost a big amount while gambling there. A senior police officer told NDTV, "Actor Shaam has been arrested along with 11 others. We are investigating the modus operandi over the use of tokens."

Notably, a day ago, a final-year undergraduate student killed himself after losing a lot of money in an online game. While elaborating about the case, the officer said, "The young man had lost Rs 20,000 he had taken from his workplace and appears to have become depressed and killed himself."

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently highlighted the need for legislation to regulate and control online gaming. The bench cited that online gaming or gambling addiction among the youngsters was leaving families in a big financial crisis.

Justice Pugalendhi had listed online games such as RummyPassion, Nazara, LeoVegas, Spartan Poker, Ace2Three, PokerDangal, Pocket52, My11Circke and Genesis Casino, to underscore the need of legislation in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about Shaam, the actor was last seen in 2019 film Kaaviyyan.