Actor Soori Files Case Against Vishnu Vishal’s Father Ramesh Kudawla

Actor Soori, who has shared screen space with Vishnu Vishal in several hit films, has now reportedly filed a case against the latter's father Ramesh Kudawla and producer Anbuvel Rajan for defrauding him.

According to reports, Soori lodged a case after meeting Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal against the duo (also makers of the shelved film Veera Dheera Sooran) for defrauding him of Rs 2 crore 70 lakh. Reportedly, the makers refused to pay the salary arrears and fraudulently received money from Soori claiming to buy a plot. The Police is said to be investigating the case as of now.

Responding to the same, Vishnu Vishal has released a statement that read, "It is shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously, vested interests are working. Infact, Mr Suri has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance paid to him in 2017 for a film Kavarimaan Parambarai which eventually was dropped. We have complete faith in law and the judiciary system. It may not be appropriate to elaborate further at this point in time and we will strictly go by what Law permits. Fans and wellwishers are requested to await till the moment of truth emerges. Also request media to report on this with correct facts. Once things are clear, I will take proper action within the limits of law."

Well, the news has surprised many as Soori and Vishnu Vishal have been a part of several hit films including Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009), Kathanayagan (2017), Maaveeran Kittu (2016), Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016) among others. The duo's combination sequences have been highly loved by the Tamil audience, who are now wondering if the two actors will ever work again after the current issue.

Vishnu Vishal Gets Engaged To Jwala Gutta, Actor Says 'New Start To Life'

Ratsasan Diaries: Simbu & Vishnu Vishal Give Major Friendship Goals