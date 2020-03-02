Actor-VJ Lokesh Paralysed After Stroke; Seeks Financial Help For Medical Treatment

Tamil actor and video jockey Lokesh has suffered a major stroke which paralysed the left side of his body. According to a report published in a leading portal, he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Reportedly, he has been kept under observation. The news of VJ Lokesh's health has indeed left the Tamil industry in shock. After learning about VJ Lokesh's tragedy, actor Trichy Saravanakumar aka TSK requested fans to pray for him and help him in funding his medical expenses on social media. He wrote, "Pls help him to recover! Really sad to hear! Get well soon da thambi".(sic)

See his post:

VJ Lokesh's friends are also sharing bank details for financial help. Lokesh played a memorable role in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan. He has also hosted a show on TV channel, Adithya and has done a few supporting roles in several films.

Get Well Soon VJ Lokesh!