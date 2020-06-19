    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Actress MN Rajam's Husband And Singer AL Raghavan Passes Away At 87

      By
      |

      Veteran Tamil actress MN Rajam's husband and renowned singer AL Raghavan passed away due to cardiac arrest today (19 June 2020). He was 87. The veteran singer took his last breath at 7:30 am at a private hospital in Chennai.

      AL Raghavan

      He is survived by his wife, MN Rajam, a popular character artiste who played memorable roles for several years. The singer's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Royapettah, Chennai. Details about his funeral and cremation are yet to be revealed.

      AL Raghavan will be fondly remembered for the song 'Engirundhalum Vaazhga' in the film Nenjirukkum Varai (2006), composed by Sridhar. Raghavan started his career as a drama actor but later joined the film industry as a singer. He started his music career in 1950 with the Tamil film Krishna Vijayam, and has sung hundreds of songs in Tamil.

      Also Read : Malayalam Director And Writer KR Sachidanandan Aka Sachy Passes Away

      His last song was 'Nalla Ketuka Paadam' for Aadama Jaichomada (2014), composed by Sean Roldan.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Read more about: al raghavan mn rajam
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X