Actress MN Rajam's Husband And Singer AL Raghavan Passes Away At 87

Veteran Tamil actress MN Rajam's husband and renowned singer AL Raghavan passed away due to cardiac arrest today (19 June 2020). He was 87. The veteran singer took his last breath at 7:30 am at a private hospital in Chennai.

He is survived by his wife, MN Rajam, a popular character artiste who played memorable roles for several years. The singer's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Royapettah, Chennai. Details about his funeral and cremation are yet to be revealed.

AL Raghavan will be fondly remembered for the song 'Engirundhalum Vaazhga' in the film Nenjirukkum Varai (2006), composed by Sridhar. Raghavan started his career as a drama actor but later joined the film industry as a singer. He started his music career in 1950 with the Tamil film Krishna Vijayam, and has sung hundreds of songs in Tamil.

His last song was 'Nalla Ketuka Paadam' for Aadama Jaichomada (2014), composed by Sean Roldan.

May his soul rest in peace!