Actress Vidyu Raman Gets Engaged To Fitness Expert Sanjay!

Actress Vidyu Raman gets engaged to renowned Fitness and Nutrition expert Sanjay. Sharing a few stunning pictures from the roka ceremony on her social media handle, the actress revealed that that the function took place in the presence of close family, adhering to the norms of COVID-19.

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress wrote, "We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08. 2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil' ray of sunshine & we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come."

In the pictures shared from the low-key ceremony, the actress can be seen all smiles and in her always jolly mood, as she striked poses with her fiance. Vidyu Raman wore two beautiful attires for the function that includes a brown netted dress and a dusty pink party wear incorporated with matching and awe-inspiring jewellery. On the other hand, Sanjay looked his best in a blue kurta and black bandhgala. Well, the fans and followers of the duo can't get over the pictures that have now gone viral, and are also sending congratulatory messages for the couple.

On a related note, Vidyu Raman recently made it to the headlines after she opened up about her drastic weight loss saga to her fans. The netizens were also spell-bound with the actress' new avatar after she shed extra kilos for the new look.

Talking about her movies, Vidyu kicked off her acting career with the 2012 film Neethaane En Ponvasantham alongside Jiiva and Samantha Akkineni. Since then, she has been a part of several Telugu and Tamil films including Anando Brahma (2017), Power Paandi (2017), Panjumittai (2018) and Mr Majnu (2019) among others. She was last seen in Telugu film Mathu Vadalara (2019) directed by debutant Ritesh Rana.

