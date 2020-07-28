Aditi Rao Hydari Exclusive: ‘I Respect Dulquer Salmaan For His Professionalism'

Aditi Rao Hydari, the supremely talented actress is all set to share the screen with the charming actor Dulquer Salmaan, very soon. Dulquer and Aditi are playing the lead roles in the senior choreographer Brinda Gopal's directorial debut, which has been titled as Hey Sinamika.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about working with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated movie. The gorgeous actress also spoke about her special friendship with both, Dulquer and his beautiful wife Amaal Sufiya, in the interview. Here is what Aditi has to say...

"I'm really enjoying working with Dulquer Salmaan. So, both Dulquer and Amaal are friends of mine and I meet them whenever I'm in Chennai. I'm personally close to them even before working on Hey Sinamika. I was looking forward to working with Dulquer Salmaan, and we used to always say when will we get a film together."

Further recalling working on the film, she added, "In a way, it is really nice that we are both working with Brinda master, as we are both very fond of her. It has been great working with Dulquer Salmaan. He is a very good artist. Onsets, we just look at each other as professionals. And I really respect him for his professionalism and the passion he has for his work. Dulquer has also got a very lovely attitude on sets. Actually, I'm really missing the whole atmosphere on the sets of Hey Sinamika."

"There was a very good vibe on the sets, director Brinda master was happy with the way the film is shaping up. DQ and I were totally comfortable. Now there has been a long break and we are hoping to get back to the sets soon," concluded Aditi Rao Hydari.

