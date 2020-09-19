Aishwarya Rajesh To Feature In Mundhanai Mudichu’s Remake Starring M Sasikumar

Director K Bhagyaraj's Tamil classic Mundhanai Mudichu (1983) is all set to be remade after 37 years. The film stars actor-director M Sasikumar as the lead actor. Ever since the film was announced, makers were searching for the leading lady in the film. And guess what, their hunt has finally got over. The makers recently revealed that Aishwarya Rajesh will play be playing the lead role in Mundhanai Mudichu's remake.

Aishwarya Rajesh is very excited to be a part of the project. She recently shared her happiness on Twitter and wrote, "Excited and honoured to be a part of the remake of #MunthanaiMudichu, one of Tamil cinema's landmark films that's stood the test of time. Watch out for this one in 2021!"

In the photo, one can see Aishwarya Rajesh posing with director Bhagyaraj and actor M Sasikumar. The lead actor of Mundhanai Mudichu remake also penned a few words about the project. While sharing the same photo, M Sasikumar wrote, "37 years old & still the knot is too strong. Happy to be a part of #MunthanaiMudichu our favourite tale retold by the master himself @ungalKBhagyaraj @aishu_dil @JsbSathish @idiamondbabu."

The story, screenplay and dialogues will be written by the veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. However, the director of the remake is not yet revealed. The remake will be produced by JSB Sathish. For the unversed, Mundhanai Mudichu stars K Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the lead roles, and it turned out to be one of the most successful films in 1983.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rajesh, the actress will be seen in Telugu film, Tuck Jagadish. She is also a part of various Tamil films such as Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bhoomika, Thittam Irandu, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai and Idam Porul Yaeval.

