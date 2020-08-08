Ajith And Vijay To Join Hands For Mankatha 2? Director Venkat Prabhu’s Reply Will Thrill You!

Mankatha is undoubtedly one of the best films of Thala Ajith. Being a blockbuster at the theatres, fans and followers of the actor had requested the director Venkat Prabhu for a sequel to the 2011 film. The action-thriller that marked the 50th film of the actor, proved to be a lucky charm for Venkat too, as he turned into one of the most bankable directors of Kollywood after its release.

Not too long ago, a rumour surfaced the internet about the humongous collaboration of Ajith Kumar and Vijay for Mankatha 2. It was also reported that the director has approached Thalapathy to narrate the story. Well, recently during an interaction with The Hindu, Venkat Prabhu said that he has a few ideas for a film, which is only possible if both the stars accept the offer. He was quoted by the news daily as, "It will be the best thing for people after COVID-19. It could instantly bring back the theatre experience for fans. I don't know if I will be the one to bring them (Ajith and Vijay) together on screen or if it will be someone else. I have a few ideas, but it can only move forward if both accept."

Interestingly, he also revealed that he has pitched the same idea to the actors. He said, "When I pitched an idea of them working together, they were like 'Yes, pannalaame' (we can do it)."

We are sure this piece of news might have excited the fans, who are eagerly awaiting for the big two stars to share screen-space in a big-budget film. Well, we have our fingers crossed and hope that the big project gets a confirmation sooner or later. For the unversed, Ajith and Vijay have earlier collaborated for 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile directed by Janaki Soundar.

