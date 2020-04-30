Ajith Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of Thala That Are Unmissable!

Vaali

The 1999 movie Vaali, directed by SJ Surya has Ajith in a dual role of twin brothers with one being deaf and mute. His remarkable performance in the romantic thriller was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience. The movie revolves around the deaf character, who is secretly in love with his brother's wife. Vaali indeed was a turning point in Ajith's career which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The film also starred Simran essaying the female lead.

Varalaru: History Of Godfather

The KS Ravikumar directorial starred Ajith in a triple role, as a wheelchair-bound multi-millionaire father and his two sons. Released on October 20, 2006, Varalaru opened to terrific reviews from the audience who appreciated the actor's versatility. The movie not only gained him the year's Filmfare Award For Best Actor but also proved that he can ace at dance especially in Bharatanatyam.

Billa

The action-thriller Billa directed by Vishnuvardhan had Ajith Kumar playing a double role and delivering a power-packed performance as an underworld don. Released in 2007, Billa emerged as a blockbuster and was selected to be screened at the 61st Cannes Film Festival. Ajith as the ruthless David Billa delivered an electrifying performance and completely lived up to the hopes of the audience. The film was followed by a prequel Billa 2 released in 2012.

Mankatha

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha, released in 2011 to a massive opening. The action thriller has Thala essaying the role of an assistant commissioner who tries to whisk away Rs 500 crore belonging to a gangster. Mankatha received a positive response from the audience and critics lauding the performance of Thala in his 50th film. The entertainer is completely meant for die-hard Ajith fans. The movie also starred Arjun, Trisha, Anjali, and Lakshmi Rai in pivotal roles.

Citizen

The 2001 movie Citizen, featured Ajith in a double role. Directed by Saravana Subbiah, the movie displayed the other dimension of Thala as an actor. He sported nine unique getups for the action-thriller and went through multiple physical transformations for these challenging roles. Few of the roles among the nine are Anthony-the law student, Abdullah-mechanic, Subramaniam-fisherman, aged freedom fighter, collector, politician. The movie also featured Meena, Vasundhara Das, and Nagma in supporting roles.