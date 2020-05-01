Ajith Birthday Special: Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of Tamil Cinema's Thala!

Viswasam

Viswasam, the 2019-released Siva directorial remains the all-time highest-grossing film in the career of Thala Ajith. The movie, which featured Nayanthara as the female lead crossed the prestigious 200-Crore mark at the box office within its lifetime run. Thus, Viswasam has also emerged as the first 200-Crore film in Ajith's career.

Vivegam

Vivegam, the action thriller which was directed by Siva, had received negative to mixed reviews from both the critics. But it doesn't affect the box office performance of the Ajith starrer. Vivegam has earned around 167 Crores from its lifetime run at the worldwide box office and emerged as the second highest-grossing film of Thala's career.

Veeram

Veeram, another outing by the Thala Ajith-director Siva duo stands in the third position in this list. The movie, which was an out and out mass-family entertainer, earned a total collection of around 156 Crores from the worldwide box office. Veeram thus emerged as the first 150-Crore film in Ajith's career.

Mankatha

Mankatha, the Venkat Prabhu directorial still remains as one of the most-loved films in Thala Ajith's career. When it comes to the box office, Mankatha still remains as the fourth highest-grossing film in Ajith's career, with a total collection of around 130 Crores. The movie was the second biggest opener of Tamil cinema, at the time of its release.

Vedalam

Thala Ajith has had one of the most successful collaborations in his career with director Siva. Vedalam, the action thriller that was directed by Siva is in the fifth position in this list, with a lifetime collection of around 126 Crores at the worldwide box office.