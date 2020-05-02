    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Ajith Doesn’t Celebrate His Birthday Due To This Reason, And It Will Surely Shock You!

      Thala Ajith rang in his 49th birthday yesterday along with his family. Unlike the previous years, the actor's birthday was not highly celebrated by the fans due to the Coronavirus lockdown and Ajith's request to fans to stay home, given the pandemic. It was also reported that there will be no updates or PR activities related to his upcoming film Valimai, directed by H Vinoth.

      Well, a recent tweet on Twitter has shocked the netizens which states that Ajith stopped celebrating his birthday since 1994. The user has revealed that Ajith doesn't celebrate his birthday since the year in memory of F1 driver Ayrton Senna. He wrote, "Being an ardent Senna fan Ajith doesn't celebrate his birthdays after 1994 in memory of the great Ayrton Senna. Ajith's like a Senna biographer- knows every single detail!!"

      Apparently the Brazilian racing driver Ayrton met with an accident while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix whilst driving for William Racing. The unfortunate accident took place on Ajith's birthday, i.e. on May 1.

      For the unversed, Ajith is also a race car driver who has competed in circuits around India, in places such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. He is one among the few Indians who have raced in the International arena and Formula 1 championships.

      Going back to the Tweet, actor Dulquer Salmaan, who was surprised which this fact, tweeted, "Wow never knew that!! He's become a bigger hero in my eyes now!". Well, there are also a few photos of Ajith celebrating birthday going viral on the internet. But a few have tweeted that the person who tweeted the information is misleading the people with false information.

      On a related note, Ajith will be resuming the shoot of Valimai, which is his second collaboration with H Vinoth after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, post lockdown. The action-thriller bankrolled by Boney Kapoor will have the actor essaying the role of a police officer.

