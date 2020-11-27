Ajith Kumar's New Stills From The Sets Of Valimai Take Social Media By Storm!

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller, Valimai. Interestingly, Ajith's new stills from the sets of Valimai are now taking social media by storm. In the new stills, the Thala is seen doing a bike racing scene without a body double. Both the fans of Ajith and cine-goers are highly impressed with the action star's dedication and hard work.

The new location stills of Valimai have come out as a great relief for the Ajith fans, who are highly upset with the makers for not revealing any updates of the project even for this Deepavali. Even though earlier it was rumoured that the team is planning to reveal the first look of the Ajith starrer this Deepavali, it was later canceled due to unknown reasons.

As reported recently, Ajith Kumar met with a minor accident while a bike chase sequence for Valimai, and has suffered minor injuries in his arms and legs. If the reports are to be believed, the doctors have advised the talented actor to take complete bed rest for a while. Thus, Thala has now decided to take a one-month break from shooting, to focus on his health.

Huma Qureshi, the Bollywood actress who made her Tamil debut with Kaala, is appearing as the female lead opposite Ajith in Valimai. Ileana D'cruz, the popular actress is said to be making a special appearance in the movie. The supporting cast includes some highly popular faces including Gummakonda Karthikeya, Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, and so on. Nirav Shah is the director of photography. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the songs and background score. Valimai, which is produced by the senior Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is expected to hit the theaters by the second half of 2021.

