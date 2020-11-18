Ajith Kumar To Take A One Month Break Before The Next Schedule Of Valimai!

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of his upcoming project, Valimai. The shooting of the H Vinoth directorial was resumed after an 8-months-long break, in October 2020. Now, the latest reports suggest that Ajith Kumar is planning to take a one month break, before joining the next schedule.

According to the reports, the Thala has decided to take the break to concentrate on his preparations for the next phase of the Valimai shooting. The next schedule will be rolling in Hyderabad again after the leading man completes his break. After finishing the next Hyderabad schedule, the cast and crew will fly abroad to shoot the rest of the portions.

The sources close to Valimai suggest that director H Vinoth is totally happy about how the project has been shaped up, so far. The movie, which revolves around the racing field, will have some high voltage action sequences featuring Ajith Kumar and antagonist Karthikeya Gummakonda. A major fight sequence of the movie was shot in Chennai, in October 2020.

If the reports are to be believed, Ajith Kumar was even involved with the making of Valimai, unlike his previous films. The actor made sure that he spends most of his time on the location, even when his portions were not being shot, just to be a part of the making process. Thala Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Moorthy IPS, a brave police officer in the movie, which marks his second association with director H Vinoth.

Huma Qureshi appears as the female lead in the movie. Nirav Shah is the director of photography. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the songs and original score. Ruben handles the editing. Valimai is jointly produced by senior Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Project LLP, in association with Zee Studios.

