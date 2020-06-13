Ajith Kumar-Vishnuvardhan Project: Here's A Major Update On Thala 61!

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema is reportedly all set to join hands with talented filmmaker Vishnuvardhan once again. Reportedly, the highly celebrated actor-director duo is joining hands for Ajith's 61st outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled as Thala 61, is expected to have an official announcement shortly.

As per the latest reports, KJR Studios, the renowned banner which had distributed Ajith's blockbuster movie Viswasam in Tamil Nadu, is all set to bankroll Thala 61. If the reports are to be believed, the Vishnuvardhan directorial might emerge as the first independent production venture of the production banner.

The sources also suggest that Thala Ajith and Vishnuvardhan are planning to kickstart Thala 61 immediately after the actor completes the shooting of his upcoming project Valimai. The untitled project is said to be a stylish action thriller that comes in the lines of the blockbuster movie Billa, which mark the actor-director duo's first outing together.