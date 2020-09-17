    For Quick Alerts
      Ajith Kumar Warns Frauds: His Legal Team Shares The Notice

      Ajith Kumar is one of those rare actors from the Tamil film industry who have always maintained a distance from social media platforms. However, Thala Ajith has been concerned lately about the fraudsters who claim to be the representatives of the actor, in the film industry. Recently, the actor reacted to the same through a legal notice.

      Recently, Ajith Kumar's legal team released the actor's official statement, warning the film industry members and fans that a few people are claiming to be associated with the actor and his professional dealings. In the legal notice, Thala Ajith has also confirmed that his long-time manager Suresh Chandra is his only representative in the film industry.

      The legal notice issued by Ajith Kumar's team has been going viral on social media. The actor's fans have offered their complete support to their idol in the cause, by sharing the notice and making him trend on all major social media platforms. Thala Ajith's official statement is expected to end all fraud activities that have been conducted by the individuals, who claim to be his representatives.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 23:23 [IST]
