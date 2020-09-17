Ajith Kumar Warns Frauds: His Legal Team Shares The Notice

Ajith Kumar is one of those rare actors from the Tamil film industry who have always maintained a distance from social media platforms. However, Thala Ajith has been concerned lately about the fraudsters who claim to be the representatives of the actor, in the film industry. Recently, the actor reacted to the same through a legal notice.

Recently, Ajith Kumar's legal team released the actor's official statement, warning the film industry members and fans that a few people are claiming to be associated with the actor and his professional dealings. In the legal notice, Thala Ajith has also confirmed that his long-time manager Suresh Chandra is his only representative in the film industry.

Legal Notice from the office of Mr #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/2fYxgTlpnc — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 17, 2020

The legal notice issued by Ajith Kumar's team has been going viral on social media. The actor's fans have offered their complete support to their idol in the cause, by sharing the notice and making him trend on all major social media platforms. Thala Ajith's official statement is expected to end all fraud activities that have been conducted by the individuals, who claim to be his representatives.