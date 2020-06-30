Ajith Kumar Wished To Work With Director Sachy After Being Impressed With Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Director Sachy's untimely demise has created a void in the industry that cannot be replaced. Being someone who was at the peak of his career, the director had a lot planned for the future with respect to his films, which might have become successful movies in the future. Recently, the director's friend and a popular production controller of the Malayalam film industry Badusha, revealed that Sachy had a few ambitious projects in mind. The director is said to have planned a multi-starrer, titled Brigand, featuring Mammootty, Prithviraj, Biju Menon, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali.

Well now, we hear that Thala Ajith had spoken to the director after watching Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. While congratulating for the film's success Thala had apparently asked if they could work together in the future. It is said that Sachy had penned a script for the Billa actor, which was pending for narration due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Surprisingly, this happened a month before the ace filmmaker's death. Well, we are sure that the movie might have been a great success, considering the incredible projects delivered by them in their respective industries

Talking about his other projects, there are also reports suggesting that the director was gearing up to helm a project with Prithviraj in the lead. He is also said to have written scripts for two more films starring Biju Menon and Mohanlal in the lead roles.

Sachy passed away on June 18 at Thrissur's Jubilee Mission hospital. His condition was critical and was placed on life support for over two days following hip-replacement surgery, which took place on June 15. Sachy was admitted to the hospital on June 16, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Before making it into the movies, Sachy was a practicing lawyer in the Kerala High Court for 8 years. He teamed up with Sethunath, popularly known as Sethu, and wrote scripts for several hit films including Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors, etc. Later, the duo split, and Sachy debuted as a director with Anarkali starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

