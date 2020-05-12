Ajith’s Valimai Release To Postpone Yet Again! More Likely To Secure Release For Summer 2021

Thala Ajith's Valimai is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since inception and now as the lockdown is likely to end soon, the makers have decided to postpone the release for summer 2021. Official confirmation has not been made by the makers yet about the same.

Many other films have also been postponed to a new date. Vijay's Master will apparently release for Diwali, whereas Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe and Telugu epic flick RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli will have a Pongal 2021 release.

Coming back to Valimai, the shooting of the film has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the makers had decided to release the date to January 2021 but later had to change due to the ongoing pandemic. Reportedly, Ajith will appear in the role of a police officer which will be the major highlight of the movie. The Spain and Morocco schedules of Valimai, which were canceled due to the outbreak will now be shot in India.