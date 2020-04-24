    For Quick Alerts
      Ajith-Shalini 20th Wedding Anniversary: Fans Pour In Wishes For Most Adorable Couple Of Kollywood

      Thala Ajith and his wife-actress Shalini complete 20 years of marriage today and on this special occasion, the most adorable couple of Kollywood, will be celebrating the day with Ajith's family. Due to lockdown, many celebrities had to restrict their celebration and Ajith and Shalini are no different.

      The 20th wedding anniversary of Ajith and Shalini is indeed a celebratory moment for their fans and followers. Fans have been sharing pictures of the lovely couple along with their heart-warming messages. They also trended the #HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini on social media platforms. Interestingly, Ajith and Shalini fans have also revealed why they feel the couple is a match made in heaven.

      See tweets:

      Meeran AbduⓂ️ @ThalaMeeran Mutual understand, Love & Care is the essential element for a Good & Long Relation.Happy wedding anniversary thala and Mrs.thala .Best onscreen and off screen pair, most loving couple, more love #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #ThalaAjith #ShaliniAjith

      TN Ajith E-Fans @tn_ajith Happy Wedding Anniversary to the most loved couples #Ajithkumar sir and #ShaliniAjith mam Birthday cake long live together Bouquet

      #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI

      ஷர்மிளா ᴺᴷᴾ IAS💫 @SharmilaJS Happy Wedding Anniversary to My Most Favourite Couple 💑 #Thala 💙 #ShaliniAjith ❤ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #Valimai

      Ishwarya @ishu_tweetzz Happy 20th Anniversary to the most lovable couple of Kollywood ❤ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #ShaliniAjith

      Thala Siva @ThalaSi02783049 20th wedding anniversary for #thalaajith sir😎 & #ShaliniAjith man.. 😍.Most favourite, lovable couple in kollywood....❤ both are made for each other🤗..

      THALA FANS COMMUNITYTM @TFC_mass We @TFC_mass Wish Our #ThalaAjith & #ShaliniAjith Mam Happy Wedding Day Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFire " 2 Decades Of Wonderful Love " May God Bless You Both & Family Red heartRed heartRed heart Live Happy For Long #Valimai | #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI

      SATHYARAJ RAMASAMY @Thalasa73792344 Happy wedding day Anna and Anni #ajith #AjithKumar #ShaliniAjith

      LìñGêsH @BillaLingesh #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI 20th wedding anniversary wishes to #Thala_Ajith and #ShaliniAjith

      Well, Ajith and Shalini's love story started on the sets of their film Amarkalam. After dating for some time, the duo decided to get married, and tied a knot on April 24, 2000. They have two kids- daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik Kumar.

      So, on the occasion of Ajith and Shalini's 20th wedding anniversary, let's take a look at the fans wishing the most loved couple of Kollywood.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
