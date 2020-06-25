Ajith Turns Hero In Real Life; He And His Team Spray Disinfectant With Drones In Chennai’s Red Zone

As the world is going through a tough time amid COVID-19, Ajith and his team Dhaksha have come out on roads, virtually, as they launched drones to spray disinfectant. Thala's team, Dhaksha which is said to be a group of students from a Chennai based college, has sprayed the disinfectant in the red zone declared areas of the city. Sources close to the actor have stated that the government has instructed all the district collectors to make use of the drone which Ajith and his team have designed in order to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

According to different media reports, the actor serves as the Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV System Adviser of the college. The team spearheaded and mentored by Ajith has earlier won second place at the World UAV Medical Express Challenge 2018, which took place in Australia. The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) designed by Ajith was used to deliver medicines unreachable places through the air.

Thala has earlier donated Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs towards the Tamil Nadu, Central government and FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) relief funds.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth. As per reports, Ajith will feature in the role of a police officer in the film, which will also have Bollywood divas Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. South diva Ileana D'Cruz will also have a special appearance in Valimai. Also, the shoot of his highly anticipated movie has been halted for now, and reportedly Ajith has suggested the team to restart the shoot only after the pandemic ends completely.

