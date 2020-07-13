Akshara Gowda Recalls Her Character In Thuppakki, Says Any Girl Would Regret That Role!

South diva Akshara Gowda has come up with a shocking revelation that she regrets doing Vijay's Thuppakki. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actress revealed that though she was happy to work with Vijay, AR Murugadoss and Santhosh Sivan, she regretted being a part of the action-thriller as her role didn't have much importance in the movie.

She was quoted as saying, "The only good thing about that (Thuppakki) was Thalapathy (Vijay), Murugadoss and Santhosh Shivan sir. Otherwise what role I did? I regret only that role, not with whom I shot..Not anything else..just the role. Any girl would regret that role."

When asked the reason for her regret, the south beauty said that the narration was different from what was shot later. She added, "Honestly, they told me that you will portray the role of Kajal Aggarwal's friend. The explanation was different so I think later they couldn't shoot or whatever and I regret it."

She also said that she doesn't have any hard feelings towards anyone from the film and she would happily work with them yet again if they call. "It doesn't matter..I was new.. I didn't know how it works. So chill..it's ok..because even today if any one of them call, I will still work..there are no hard feelings or something. I am too chilled like that 'forgive and forget'."

For the uninitiated, Akshara essayed a brief role in the movie, who is introduced to Jagadish Dhanapal (Vijay) by his superior officer Ravichandran (Jayaram) to make Jagadish fall for her.

On a related note, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her Kannada film Trivikrama directed by Sahana Murthy S and a bilingual movie (Tamil and Telugu) Soorpanagai helmed by Caarthick Raju.

