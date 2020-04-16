    For Quick Alerts
      Alert! Pooja Ramachandran Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body In Husband’s Wedding Anniversary Post!

      By
      |

      Love is in the air for actress Pooja Ramachandran and husband John Kokken as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Usually seen posting travel and workout videos on their respective social media handles, on this special occasion, John shared a sizzling throwback picture of them from a beach vacay.

      Pooja Ramachandran

      Pooja is seen flaunting her perfect bikini body and lying on the beach with husband inside a heart drawn on sand.

      Pooja Ramachandran

      He also shared pictures of them enjoying the sunset and silhouette picture of the duo kissing. He captioned it, "Celebrating 1 year of lockdown with you my love. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @Poojaram22 . To many more years of loving you."(sic)

      Well, the photo of the Bigg Boss Telugu fame and her husband is getting more love and is going viral on social media right now.

      Celebrating 1 year of lockdown with you my love. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @pooja_ramachandran . To many more years of loving you. #lockedupinlove #weddinganniversaryinlockdown #foreverinlovewithyou #soulmates #luckytohaveyou

      Pooja also took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby dearest with an adorable picture of the duo. She wrote, "My phone over flows with memories we've made in the last one year! It was tough to choose.. All I want to tell you @highonkokken is that I've grown learning and unlearning so much with you that I feel beautiful from the inside. I can say so much but I'm so protective about the love we share that this feels enough. Just know that you make me shine! #raw #unfiltered #mymirrorsoul." (sic)

      My phone over flows with memories we’ve made in the last one year! It was tough to choose.. All I want to tell you @highonkokken is that I’ve grown learning and unlearning so much with you that I feel beautiful from the inside. I can say so much but I’m so protective about the love we share that this feels enough. Just know that you make me shine! #raw #unfiltered #mymirrorsoul

      Pooja met actor John Kokken for the first time in 2017 at a gym and tied the knot on 15th April 2019.

      Talking about her career, the actress kick-started as a VJ in the SS music channel and later went on to act in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies like Pizza, Kaadhalil Sothappuvathu Yeppadi, Kanchana 2, Nanban, D company, Dohchay, etc.

      pooja ramachandran john kokken
      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
