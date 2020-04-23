Amala Paul Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Her Wedding With Mumbai-Based Singer Bhavninder Singh

A few days ago, reports were floating on the internet that Amala Paul got secretly married to Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in Rajasthan. Apparently, the singer had posted some pictures of their traditional Rajasthani wedding on his social media. But after some time, he immediately deleted the pictures and left the fans confused.

Well, these pictures clearly indicate that Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh have tied the knot. But now, Amala's shocking reaction about the same has added fuel to the whole story. Responding to the reports, the Aadai actress revealed that she didn't get married to Bhavninder as these pictures are from an ad shoot.

While it's not yet clear if Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh really didn't married or called it quits. In a media interaction, Amala said that she would open up about her marriage at the right time.

Amala Paul said, "My marriage has some more time to happen. I am currently busy in movies, which are in different stages of production. Once they are done, I will make an announcement regarding my wedding. Already I have spoken about my love. Soon I will speak about my marriage too. I will announce about my wedding when the time comes."

Talking about Amala Paul's personal life, Amala Paul was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They got married in 2014, however, filed a divorce in 2016, due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. They finally were granted divorce in 2017.

On a related note, Amala Paul will next be seen in the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, Tamil film Cadaver and Telugu remake of Lust Stories.

