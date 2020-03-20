Amala Paul Gets Married To Singer Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Scare

Actress Amala Paul has recently got married to a Mumbai-based singer Bhavinder Singh amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. As per rumours, Amala was in a live-in relationship with Bhavinder and after spending much time together, the lovebirds got hitched in a private ceremony.

Bhavinder Singh shared the wedding pictures on social media and can say that they are looking adorable in a traditional outfit. Amala Paul is looking beautiful blue Rajasthani ghagra-choli while Bhavinder in a yellow sherwani and pagdi was looking like a king. Amala and Bhavinder sealed the moment with a passionate kiss.

Notably, despite having an order of not conducting any wedding ceremonies, Amala and Bhavinder got married secretly in the presence of their close family members. Bhavinder later removed wedding pictures with Amala from social media.

Notably, Amala earlier got married to director Vijay in 2014, however, after some misunderstandings, she divorced him in 2017.