Amala Paul Gets Married To Singer Bhavninder Singh Amid Coronavirus Scare

Actress Amala Paul recently got married to a Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. As per rumours, Amala was in a live-in relationship with Bhavinder, and after spending much time together, the lovebirds got hitched in a private ceremony.

Bhavninder Singh shared the wedding pictures on social media, and can say that they are looking adorable in traditional outfits. Amala Paul looks beautiful in a blue Rajasthani ghagra-choli while Bhavninder looks like a king in a yellow sherwani and pagdi. Amala and Bhavninder sealed the moment with a passionate kiss.

Notably, despite having an order of not conducting any wedding ceremonies, Amala and Bhavninder got married secretly in the presence of their close family members. Bhavninder later removed the wedding pictures with Amala from social media.

For the uninitiated, Amala earlier got married to director Vijay in 2014. However, after some misunderstandings, she divorced him in 2017.