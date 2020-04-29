Amala Paul: Man Uses Woman As An Object To Fulfill His Lust & Sexuality

Amala Paul has recently been in the news for her alleged wedding with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh. The Aadai actress revealed that the photos of the wedding, which went viral on social media, are actually of a photoshoot. Amala stated that she would open up about her marriage at the right time.

Amidst these reports, Amala Paul is having a peaceful lockdown time in her hometown Kerala with her mother. She is enjoying the quiet to dive deeper into herself, which is quite evident in her latest Instagram post. Amala questioned men's role in women's life and expressed her strong views on it.

In the post, Amala Paul stated, "All the best questions in THE PROPHET (written by Khalil Ghibran) are asked by women- about love, about marriage, about children, about pain-authentic, real. Not about God, not about any philosophical system, but about life itself. Why has the question arisen in a woman and not in a man? Because the woman has suffered slavery, the woman has suffered humiliation, the woman has suffered economic dependence, and, above all, she has suffered a constant state of pregnancy."

"For centuries she has lived in pain and pain. The growing child in her does not allow her to eat. She is always feeling like throwing up, vomiting. . When the child has grown to nine months, the birth of the child is almost the death of the woman. And when she is not even free of one pregnancy, the husband is ready to make her pregnant again. It seems that the woman's only function is to be a factory to produce crowds," Amala added.

Amala Paul also questioned the 'so-called' stronger gender 'Male'. She said, "And what is man's function? He does not participate in her pain. Nine months she suffers, the birth of the child she suffers- and what does the man do? As far as the man is concerned, he simply uses the woman as an object to fulfill his lust and sexuality. He is not concerned at all about what the consequence will be for the woman. And still, he goes on saying, 'I LOVE YOU'. If he had really loved her, the world would not have been overpopulated. His word 'love' is absolutely empty. He has treated her almost like cattle."

On a related note, Amala Paul will next be seen in Tamil film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Cadaver and Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham.