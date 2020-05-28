Amazon Prime Video Hosts First-Ever Digital Premiere Of Direct-To-OTT Film Ponmagal Vandhal

Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers of Ponmagal Vandhal hosted the first-ever digital premiere of their film today, on May 28, 2020. Actors, directors, and other prominent personalities from the South industry are a part of the screening of the first-ever Tamil film, which was set for a theatrical release and is now, releasing on the OTT platform.

Superstar Suriya and Jyotika were personally involved in making this virtual mega-premiere happen. All the celebrities are close to Suriya and Jyotika, and have been really excited to watch the film.

The screener link of the film was shared with an eminent list of personalities who are a part of the first ever virtual screening of a Tamil film. This truly marks a momentous day for the industry.

Names such as K.Bhagyaraj, R.Parthiban, Pandirajan, Pratap Pothen, Thiyagarajan, Sathyaraj, Bharathiraja, Revathi, Radhika, Sudha, Suraj Sadanah, Govind Vasantha, Fredric, Ranji, Amaran, PC Sriram, Bala Dop, Ruben, Dir Murugadoss, Rosshan Andrews, Simran, Jeethu Joseph, SR Prabhu, Khushbu, Vetri Maaran, SJ Suryah, Dir Gautham Vasudev Menon, KE Gnanavelraja, Bramma, Gawtham Raj, Hari sir, Siva Dir, Halitha, Nikki Galrani, Altee are amongst the many others, who are a part of the virtual mega-event.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed performance by Jyotika, who essays the role of a lawyer.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a Jyotika and Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is directed by JJ Fredrick. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Prime members to stream from May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories.

Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer Receives Thumbs Up From Lawyers!

Jyotika: Ponmagal Vandhal Is The Most Challenging Role I Have Ever Played In My Career