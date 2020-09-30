Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil Anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai To Release On October 16

After a long wait, Amazon Prime Video finally announced Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai today on Twitter. The anthology will have five Tamil short films directed by five directors- Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj. It is all set to hit the digital platform on October 16, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video shared the motion poster with the announcement and tweeted, "5 of your favorite storytellers bring you 5 heartwarming stories! #PuthamPudhuKaalai, October 16."

Details of 5 Short films:

1. Ilamai Idho Idho stars Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. It is directed by Sudha Kongara.

2. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum features MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

3. Suhasini Mani Ratnam's short film Coffee, Anyone? also features herself, Ana Hasan and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

4. Rajiv Menon's directorial venture Reunion stars Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan.

5. And lastly, Karthik Subbaraj's short film Miracle features Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar in the lead role.

The anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai was shot as per the guidelines provided by Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) during the unlock phase. While speaking about the Tamil anthology, Amazon Prime Video India's Head, Aparna Purohit said, "Putham Pudhu Kaalai was born with the intent of talking about hope, love and new beginnings and the fact that art finds expression in the most challenging times."

For the unversed, amid this COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Prime Video has released Tamil films like Ponmagal Vandhal and Penguin. They are all set to launch upcoming films like Telugu film Nishabdham (October 2) and Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (October 30).

