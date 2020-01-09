Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020: Asuran, Super Deluxe, Peranbu Bag The Top Honours!

Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards is unarguably one of the most prestigious film award ceremonies of the Tamil film industry. The much-loved event is organised by Ananda Vikatan, one of the most popular weekly magazines of Tamil Nadu. The highly-anticipated Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020 event was held in Chennai recently.

Asuran, Super Deluxe, and Peranbu, the three most popular films of Tamil cinema in 2019 won the top honours at the event. Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer directed by Ram was selected as the Best Movie. Dhanush and Vetrimaran, the lead actor and director of Asuran bagged the Best Actor and Best Director trophies respectively. Super Deluxe, the Thiagarajan Kumararaja film won three awards in various categories.

Here is the complete winners' list of Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020. Have a look...

Best Film: Peranbu

Best Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor (Male): Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Game Over)

Best Story: Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)

Best Screenplay: Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Best Dialogues: Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryan (Kaithi)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Villain (Male): Stun Siva (Champion)

Best Villain (Female): Dhansika (Iruttu)

Best Comedy Actor (Male): Anandraj (Jackpot)

Best Comedy Actor (Female): Urvashi (Dhilluku Dhuddu 2)

Best Debutant Director: Chezhiyan (Tolet)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): Dhruv Vikram (Aditya Varma)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Lijomol Jose (Sivappu Manjal Pachai)

Best Child Actor: Vishal (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja (Peranbu, Super Deluxe)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram (Maruvarthai, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Saindhavi (Ellu Vaya Pookalaye, Asuran)

Best Lyricist: Yugabharathi (Vellattu Kannazhagi, Mehendi Circus)

Best Cinematography: PS Vinod and Nirav Shah (Super Deluxe)

Best Editing: Kevin (Game Over)

Best Art Director: Jacky (Asuran)

Best Stunt Choreography: Anbariv (Kaithi)

Best Dance Choreography: Shoby, Lalitha Shoby (Verithanam, Bigil)

Best Costume Designer: Uthara Menon (Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta)

Best Production: KD Engira Karuppudurai.

Also Read:

Darbar Movie Review: Ultimate Rajinikanth Show For Die-Hard Thalaivar Fans!

Darbar Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!