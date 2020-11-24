Andhaghaaram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly awaited film Andhaghaaram written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan has released on Netflix today (November 24, 2020). The supernatural thriller has also become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das in the lead role has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz.

Featuring Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Misha Ghoshal, Jeeva Ravi, Rail Ravi, Mahendra Mullath, Andhaghaaram is backed by Priya Atlee under her A for Apple Productions alongside Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram's Passion Studios and K Poorna Chandra's production banner O2 Pictures.

The official plot of the highly awaited movie reads, "Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer's struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer's fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist's quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web od deceit, dismay and darkness."

Director Atlee recently took to his social media handle to announce Andhaghaaram's direct-to-OTT release and tweeted, "I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already & through @NeflixIndia, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories regardless of language. #Andhghaaram."

On a related note, Andhaghaaram is also available in Telugu as Andhakaaram.

