Andhaghaaram Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About The Arjun Das Starrer

Andhaghaaram starring young talented actor Arjun Das has been released on Netflix today (November 24, 2020). The film written and directed by V Vignarajan is a supernatural thriller bankrolled by Priya Atlee, Sudham Sundaram, Jayaram, K Poorna Chandra under their respective banners A for Apple Productions, Passion Studios and O2 Pictures.

The film also features Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Misha Ghoshal, Jeeva Ravi, Rail Ravi and Mahendra Mullath in key roles. Andhaghaaram has music composed by Pradeep Kumar, while the editing of the film has been carried out by Sathyaraj Natarajan. The camera for the thriller has been cranked by AM Edwin Sakay.

The official synopsis of Andhaghaaram says, "Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer's struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer's fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist's quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web od deceit, dismay and darkness." Earlier, the trailer of the film received a huge appreciation from the netizens especially for its unconventional style of not revealing the plot, performances of the actors, theme and dark color pattern used that makes the Arjun Das-starrer more intriguing.

Well, upon its direct-to-OTT release on Netflix, the film has been garnering positive response from the movie buffs. Check out what netizens feel about the highly awaited film of the year Andhaghaaram.

Deep Nikil Raj Subramani@DeepNikil

#Andhaghaaram A well made super natural thriller..The good tamil Movie for #AndhaghaaramOnNetflix @iam_arjundas vera level acting, performance, story and BGM..A must watch.. despite the length , a good movie

ThaLaPaThYaN@tamizhanlogesh

#Andhaghaaram

You can watch for #VinothKishan 's natural & worthy perform! No wonder about @iam_arjundas's fiery & maniac show!

Their voice adds more value to the content & mood! This two guys carrying the film throughout!! #Selvam #Vinoth

ThaLaPaThYaN@tamizhanlogesh

"The devil is in the details"

German phrase says like that &

this film deals the same!

But, too lengthy & slow parts!

Mostly we can able to guess!

More over that, #Andhaghaaram looks like a mix of few world cinemas & #DemonteColony !! #AndhaghaaramOnNetflix

Yaseen یاسین @iamyaseenr

#Andhaghaaram #AndhaghaaramOnNetflix just completed watching vera level ya yabba

@iam_arjundas@priyaatlee @Atlee_dir @NetflixIndia

a missed theater content.

prudhvi nadh@prudhvinadh1

Just completed watching it. Although movie was bit long (2:51min) you can enjoy the suspense and horror from the middle of the film. You can give it a try

themAN @ThEmAn13254

#AndhaghaaramOnNetflix review:- massive story great screenplay and lead actors oda acting

vera level film definite watch

@vinothkishan anna i became ur biggest fan.

@iam_arjundas bro ungalkku life time settlement tharanum for this film.

@Poojaram22 @vvignarajan

