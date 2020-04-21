Andrea Jeremiah Recalls Her Abusive Relationship With Married Man
Andrea Jeremiah is one of the bold actresses in the Tamil film industry. The actress never hesitates to do any intimate scenes in films and never shies away from speaking her mind. This has always kept her in the news. Amidst all, her personal life has also been through the controversial phases.
Andrea was a part of Selvaraghavan's path-breaking film Aayirathil Oruvan. But the film had its own share of controversies.
Andrea’s Affair With Selvaraghavan
Andrea Jeremiah was in an alleged relationship with Selvaraghavan. But, they always refuted the reports of being in a relationship with each other. However, in one of the interviews, Andrea had hinted about sharing a special relationship with him.
Andrea Jeremiah’s Statement
Andrea Jeremiah's boyfriend Selva, was then married to actress Sonia Agarwal. In an interview with the Times of India, Andrea had stated, "It's tempting to resort to the cliched we are good friends, but really, it's a difficult relationship, owing to all the negativity associated with it. I hope time will remedy that." "However, that does not change the fact that I will always have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for him and his work. I think he is one of the most intelligent film-makers around and AO is only the beginning of a new phase in his life," (sic) she added.
The Affair Caused Divorce
Andrea Jeremiah and Selvaraghavan's affair didn't last long as they broke up soon. However, it had already affected his marriage with Sonia Agarwal and soon they got divorced.
Failed Rebound
After breaking up with Selva, Andrea got into a relationship with musician Anirudh. On the other hand, Selva too got married to Gitanjali. Sadly, Andrea's relationship didn't last long.
Abusive Relationship With A Married Man
Last year, Andrea Jeremiah revealed that she was in a relationship with a married man. However, it was a painful phase for her. She was quoted as saying, "I was in love with a married man for a long time. He abused me physically and mentally. That pushed me into depression. I had to do Ayurveda treatment to overcome the situation."
On a related note, Andrea Jeremiah will next be seen in the Vijay-starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.