Andrea Jeremiah Recalls Her Abusive Relationship With Married Man

Andrea’s Affair With Selvaraghavan

Andrea Jeremiah was in an alleged relationship with Selvaraghavan. But, they always refuted the reports of being in a relationship with each other. However, in one of the interviews, Andrea had hinted about sharing a special relationship with him.

Andrea Jeremiah’s Statement

Andrea Jeremiah's boyfriend Selva, was then married to actress Sonia Agarwal. In an interview with the Times of India, Andrea had stated, "It's tempting to resort to the cliched we are good friends, but really, it's a difficult relationship, owing to all the negativity associated with it. I hope time will remedy that." "However, that does not change the fact that I will always have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for him and his work. I think he is one of the most intelligent film-makers around and AO is only the beginning of a new phase in his life," (sic) she added.

The Affair Caused Divorce

Andrea Jeremiah and Selvaraghavan's affair didn't last long as they broke up soon. However, it had already affected his marriage with Sonia Agarwal and soon they got divorced.

Failed Rebound

After breaking up with Selva, Andrea got into a relationship with musician Anirudh. On the other hand, Selva too got married to Gitanjali. Sadly, Andrea's relationship didn't last long.

Abusive Relationship With A Married Man

Last year, Andrea Jeremiah revealed that she was in a relationship with a married man. However, it was a painful phase for her. She was quoted as saying, "I was in love with a married man for a long time. He abused me physically and mentally. That pushed me into depression. I had to do Ayurveda treatment to overcome the situation."