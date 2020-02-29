Andrea Jeremiah Regrets Doing Hot Intimate Scene With Ameer In Dhanush-Starrer Vada Chennai

Actress Andrea Jeremiah surprised everyone with her unconventional role in Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai. Released in 2018, Andrea Jeremiah played Chandra, a wife of Ameer who played Rajan in the film. Andrea Jeremiah played Chandra, wife of Rajan, portrayed by Ameer in the film.

Andrea Jeremiah blew audiences' mind with her hot intimate scene with Ameer in Vada Chennai. However, the actress is now regretting doing it as people are typecasting her for the same kind of characters.

In an interview with a Tamil magazine, Andrea confessed that she regrets doing an intimate scene with co-star Ameer in Vetrimaaran-directed film. In a chat with the leading Tamil magazine, she said that she has been typecast because many directors approached her with roles which demand similar scenes.

Andrea Jeremiah confessed that she's tired of doing intimate scenes in movies and doesn't want to do a similar kind of roles. Surprisingly, the Vishwaroopam actress is also ready to cut down her fees for the roles which are perfect for her. She wants to do better roles which involve zero intimacy with her co-star.

The Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai was released in 2018. The film is the first installment of gangster trilogy in Kollywood. Meanwhile, Andrea Jeremiah will next be seen in Vijay- starrer much-awaited film, Master.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 9, 2020. Andrea also has Kaa, Vattam, Maaligai and Aranmanai 3 in her kitty.