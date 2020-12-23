Annaatthe Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, Rajinikanth Tests Negative; Confirm Makers

Days after resuming the shoot, the team of Annaatthe has yet again suspended the filming after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine check-up. Confirming the same, the makers of the film, renowned production banner Sun Pictures took to their social media space to also reveal that Rajinikanth, the lead actor of the film has tested negative.

They tweeted, "Announcement: During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed."

Reportedly, after the postponement, Rajinikanth will soon fly down to Chennai and might also quarantine himself. As per reports, the team was shooting in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City with cast members including Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Siva, the team has so far completed 40% of the shoot. Rajinikanth was supposed to complete the shoot by January 12, so as to focus on his political entry. Notably, if reports are to be believed, Annaatthe will be Rajinikanth's last venture before foraying into politics.

Annaatthe will also feature Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the family entertainer has music composed by Imman and camera cranked by Vetri.

