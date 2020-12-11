Annaatthe First Look To Be Unveiled On Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday?

Thalaiva's Annaatthe is indeed one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Though it is not confirmed, speculations are rife that the Siva directorial will mark Rajinikanth's last film before he forays into politics.

Well, with the legendary actor's 70th birthday (December 12, 2020) around the corner, fans and followers of Rajini are expecting an update of his film. If reports are to be believed, Annaatthe's first look will be out on his big day. Reportedly, the actor's look for the film will also be unveiled along with the brand new poster. It is said that Rajinikanth might sport a salt and pepper look for the film touted to be an out and out family entertainer.

Earlier, the plot of Annaatthe was said to have leaked online, according to which his 90's co-stars Meena and Khushbu will be playing the role of his maternal cousins in the film. Rajinikanth as Annaatthe will play the role of the most respectful person of a village. As per the story, Keerthy Suresh will play his daughter in the film, while Lady Superstar Nayanthara will essay Annaatthe's wife. Though Rajinikanth's innumerable fans and followers are highly impressed with how the plot has been sewed, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Apart from the four talented actresses, Annaatthe will also feature Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the family entertainer has music composed by Imman and camera cranked by Vetri.

On a related note, Rajinikanth will be launching his political party in January 2021 and a formal announcement of the same will be made on December 31, 2020.

