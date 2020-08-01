Annaatthe Story Is Leaked: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

Annaatthe, the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer which is directed by the hitmaker Siva, is one of the most awaited projects of Tamil cinema. Recently, the production team has put an end to the rumours which suggested that the Rajinikanth is shelved, and confirmed that the project is very much on cards. Reportedly, Annaatthe story is now leaked on the internet.

If the latest reports are to be true, the Siva directorial is an out and out family entertainer that revolves around the titular character played by Rajinikanth. The leaked story also suggests that Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is not playing the superstar's younger sister, but appears as his daughter in Annaatthe.

According to the leaked story, Rajinikanth plays the most respectable man in the village, who is fondly called Annaatthe. Khushboo and Meena play the daughters of Annaatthe's maternal uncles, who use to compete with each other to marry him. But he falls in love with another woman and marries her. The couple is blessed with a daughter, played by Keerthy Suresh. When she grows up, Meena and Khushboo's characters once again compete with each other to get her as their daughter-in-law.

However, nothing much has been revealed about the character played by Nayanthara in the movie. While some sources suggest that the lady superstar appears as Annaatthe's wife and Keerthy Suresh's mother in the movie, a few others suggest that she is playing a different character in the movie. None of these reports are officially confirmed yet.