Annaatthe: The Rajinikanth-Siva Project Gets Postponed Again!

Annaatthe, the upcoming mass entertainer that features Rajinikanth in the titular role, is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2020. The shooting of the highly anticipated project marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Siva is currently discontinued due to the all Indian lockdown. Reportedly, the release of Annaatthe has been postponed once again now.

According to the latest reports, the release of the Rajinikanth starrer is postponed for the second time, and the project will not hit the theaters for the Pooja season of 2020 as reported earlier. Instead, Annaatthe has been slated to be released by the third week of November 2020, as a Deepavali special release.

The Siva directorial was originally planned to hit the theaters in August 2020, as a Vinayaka Chathurthi special release. But Annaatthe was later postponed to October 2020, to be released for the Pooja season of the year, after the shooting was delayed due to the coronavirus scare.

As per the latest reports from the sources close to the project, Rajinikanth has only completed the shooting of around 50 percent of his portions in the film. The team has not been able to shoot the rest of the portions, due to the all India lockdown. The shooting of Annaatthe might not resume anytime soon as the Government might extend the regulations even after the lockdown ends.

Annaatthe features lady superstar Nayanthara, National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo, and Meena, as the leading ladies. Reportedly, Nayanthara appears as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh appears in the role of his younger sister.

Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan, and so on essay the other pivotal roles in the movie, which is scripted by director Siva himself. Vetri handles the cinematography of the project. D Imman composes the songs and background score. Annaatthe is produced by Sun Pictures.

Also Read:

Rajinikanth Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Episode Sets Record With The TRP!