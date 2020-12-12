Annaatthe Update: Rajinikanth To Resume Shooting From December 15, Confirms Director Siva

After much speculations about Rajinikanth's Annaatthe shooting, the director of the film Siva has confirmed that the Superstar will join the team from December 15, 2020.

Wishing Thalaiva on his 70th birthday, the celebrated director thrilled the fans and followers of the actor with the special update and said, "Happy birthday to Superstar Rajini sir. Wishing him a long, prosperous and healthy life. To all the fans' query, with the blessings of God and the support of Sun Pictures, we will be resuming the shooting of Annaatthe from December 15."

As innumerable fans, followers and colleagues from the industry shower love to the legendary actor on the occasion of his birthday, the special update has now become the hot topic on social media.

For the uninitiated, the family entertainer went on floors early this year in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The shooting of the film was kept on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On a related note, the story of Annaatthe is said to have leaked online as per which his 90's co-stars Meena and Khushbu will play the role of his maternal cousins in the film, who have a soft corner towards him. Rajinikanth as Annaatthe will play the role of the most respectful person of a village. Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh will play his daughter in the film, while Lady Superstar Nayanthara will essay Annaatthe's wife.

The highly awaited film of the year will also feature Vetri, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish. Annaatthe will have music composed by Imman and camera cranked by Vetri.

